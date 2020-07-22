You can demo these 70 upcoming Xbox Series X games for free

Thanks to the ID@Xbox’s Summer Game Fest Demo Event, you can download and play more than 70 Xbox games on the Xbox One that are currently in development for the Xbox Series X.
You can download these games from July 21 to July 27. Keep in mind that they are all in development and don't actually represent the final product, but this initiative is a great push to get these games out there.
Here are the games you can expect to find on the Xbox Store.
Xbox Series X game demos
Here's a long list of all of the demos coming to Xbox One. Each demo links to its product page on the Microsoft Store, where you can see some screenshots as well as a trailer if one is available.
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
- Alchemist Adventure
- Aniquilation
- Antipole DX
- Armed and Gelatinous
- Ars Fabulae
- Back to Belt
- Bite the Bullet
- Book of Adventum
- Cake Bash
- Chickens Madness
- Clea
- Cris Tales
- Curved Space
- Dandy Ace
- Darkestville Castle
- Deleveled
- Destroy All Humans!
- Doodle God: Crime City
- Dungeon and Gravestone
- Dungeon Scavenger Inferno
- Ephemeral Tale
- Flowing Lights
- Fractal Space
- Freshly Frosted
- Galacide
- Gauntlet Force
- Genesis Noir
- Haven
- Helheim Hassle
- Hellpoint Demo: The Thespian Feast
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Klang 2
- Knight Squad 2
- Kova: AlphaLink
- KungFu Kickball
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
- Lost Wing
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe
- Mayhem Brawler
- Momentus
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption
- OkunoKA Madness
- PHOGS!
- Pixel Skater
- Ponpu
- Projection: First Light
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Road to Guangdong
- Rover Wars: Battle for Mars
- Sail Forth
- ScourgeBringer
- Seasons of the Samurai
- SkateBIRD
- Skycadia
- Solaroids: Prologue
- Space Otter Charlie
- Swimsanity!
- Swim Out
- Tesla Force
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Last Cube
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Tribble Troubles
- Unspottable
- WarriOrb: Prologue
- Welcome to Elk
- YesterMorrow
Maybe one of these games will catch your fancy. They're not necessarily a glimpse into what next-gen gaming is going to look like, but they are the next generation of indie games and that alone should be exciting.
Stay tuned for more news about everything Xbox, especially considering July 23 is the big Xbox Series X games day.