xCloud arrives on Xbox Game Pass on Sept 15: Here are the included games

We finally have a date for the launch of Xbox's Project xCloud: September 15. On that date, xCloud will get roped into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and offer 100-plus games for you to play in the cloud.
Here are the games we know about right now that are included in Project xCloud:
- This is what we know about the Xbox Series X and PS5
- See the best PC games and best Xbox Game Pass PC games to play now
- Check out the Xbox Series X games and PS5 games confirmed so far
Games you can play on xCloud
Project xCloud will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost beginning on September 15 in 22 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.
With xCloud on Game Pass, you'll be able to play games on any Android device, whether its a phone or a tablet. And for those who are wondering, your saves, achievements and overall progression will be carried over each time you go from your mobile device to your console or PC.
Here are the games that are confirmed so far for Project xCloud:
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Bleeding Edge
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3 (campaign)
- Destiny 2
- F1 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Minecraft Dungeons
- The Outer Worlds
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Quantum Break
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Tell Me Why
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
We're excited to see the full list of Project xCloud-compatible games and test how they function on a mobile device. Stay tuned for our full review when xCloud officially launches on September 15.