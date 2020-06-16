Xbox Series X: Smart Delivery games list, cloud saves and more

The Xbox Series X release is just over the horizon. In the meantime, Microsoft took some time to detail the Smart Delivery feature a bit more in a blog post.

In the Xbox Wire post, editor-in-chief Will Tuttle explains that Smart Delivery isn't a one-time exchange. You can jump from playing games on the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, and vice versa, with the same save.

Smart Delivery on the Xbox Series X

You'll be able to play Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X and eventually get upgraded for free without doing anything.

For example, you'll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on Xbox One, then play it on the Xbox Series X when that launches. And when CD Projekt RED enhances it for the Xbox Series X, you'll automatically get upgraded on the Xbox Series X.

Additionally, if you have both an Xbox One and Xbox Series X in your household, you can switch between them to play games like Halo Infinite, since you'll be able to own both versions of the game with Smart Delivery.

This is the current list of Smart Delivery games:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

Stay tuned for more information about the Xbox Series X and about its rival, the PS5, which recently had an awesome games reveal.