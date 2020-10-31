Xbox Series X: Microsoft to host play-along livestream on launch day

The Xbox Series X release date is right around the corner, and Microsoft is hosting a launch-day livestream to celebrate the official arrival of the next-gen console.

The Redmond-based tech giant says the livestream will have "Let's Play" segments where viewers can virtually game alongside their favorite creators and Xbox team members.

When is the November 2020 Xbox livestream event?

The Xbox livestream event will be on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Microsoft is hosting this event to "honor the launch of the new Xbox generation."

Aside from play-along segments, viewers will also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of the next-generation of games that can be experienced on Series X and Series S. The livestream will also dive into the insightful stories behind the folks who made these games.

Where can I watch the November 2020 Xbox livestream event?

You can watch the Nov. 10 Xbox livestream on Twitch, YouTube or Facebook Gaming.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer said that the livestream will help showcase the powerful performance packed inside the Xbox Series X and Series S.

"You will see gaming shake free from its former limits," Spencer said, "like the incredible look and feel of movement at 120fps, faster load times, richer gaming libraries, the mobile reach of cloud gaming, and new unforgettable game experiences."

The Nov. 10 livestream will also broadcast charity segments, harnessing the power of the Xbox gaming fanbase to raise funds for philanthropic causes. Spencer said that there won't be any big announcements at the event, but the purpose of the livestream is to unite Xbox fans all over the world to celebrate the dawn of a new generation of gaming.