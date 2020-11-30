Wow! The Arctis 7P White Wireless Gaming Headset is 50% off for Cyber Monday

You did the right things and pre-ordered your new PlayStation 5. it's amazing but now you're looking for the right pair of headphones to game with. Look no further than these SteelSeries Arctis 7P White Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5 which are on sale now for just $149, a huge 50% savings during this Cyber Monday gaming deal.

For $149, you’ll get premium gaming audio, a sleek aluminum design, and plushy ear cups packed into a wireless headset that lasts as long as you game thanks to all-day-long battery life. The stylish lightweight aluminum Arctis 7P's come with a retractable, noise-canceling microphone, it would be a mistake to overlook these headphones especially at this price.

Arctis 7P White Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5: was $299.98 now $149.99

These durable stylish thumping cans pack a punch and you can grab them right now for half off for $149.99 at GameStop. Although the wireless headset is made for the PS5, it also works with the PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices. View Deal

The Arctis 7P's are lightweight, super comfortable, and powerful featuring 40-millimeter neodymium drivers that according to our recent review "packed a punch." The headset also does a great job of highlighting voices and produced balanced audio whether your listening to music or reproducing game sound effects.

The Arctis 7P come with a retractable ClearCast bidirectional noise-canceling microphone that our reviewer reports " was crisp and clear " while blocking out background noise like their keyboard.

So if you're looking for a great pair of gaming headset that matches the PS5's aesthetic, are lightweight, and sound great the Arctis SteelSeries 7P wireless headset are a great deal at just $149.

