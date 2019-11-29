Wow! Apple's MacBook Air drops to new low price of $649 this Black Friday

I can't think of a better way to kick off Black Friday than with the lowest price we've ever seen on the MacBook Air.

Amazon is selling the 2017 MacBook Air for just $649, or $349 off its original retail price of $999. This deal is available only on Black Friday and will expire when the clock strikes midnight Pacific time on Saturday.

The specific model on sale has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. And yes, this is the MacBook with the reliable keyboard.

In our MacBook Air review, we gave the last-gen laptop props for its long battery life, slim aluminum design and convenient MagSafe power input. While the portable notebook was powerful for its time, its 5th Gen Core i5 CPU is quite dated by now. But that doesn't mean you can't use this MacBook Air for everyday tasks like checking social media or watching videos.

You can do all that without worrying about faulty keys; Yes, this is the last version of the MacBook Air with a comfortable, reliable scissor keyboard. And while it's been discontinued by Apple, this 2017 model is still a popular choice for students and business users.

Another great thing about this model is that it offers a generous selection of ports, which includes two USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port and an SD card slot.

