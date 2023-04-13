Would you take $10K to NEVER own iPhone again? This billionaire doesn't think so

Billionaire Warren Buffett is a known Apple stan. After all, his investment firm Berkshire-Hathaway owns a ludicrous amount of Apple stock. During an interview this morning, he sang Apple's praises, claiming that people wouldn't give up their iPhone even for $10,000.

Well, Warren, you owe me $10,000! Do you take Venmo or Zelle? Despite being an Apple stan myself, I recently wrote about 4 spectacular non-Apple phones that are a better value than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. I even dove into how I'm planning to retire my iPhone for the OnePlus 11. Even our resident phone expert Sean Riley wrote a piece about the five phones that are a better value than the iPhone 14 base model. So, I think Buffett owes him $10,000, too.

Let's dive into Buffett's specific quote:

"If you're an Apple user, and somebody offers you $10,000, but the only proviso is they'll take away your iPhone, and you'll never be able to buy another, you're not going to take it. If they tell you if you buy another Ford car, they'll give you $10,000 not to do that; you'll take the $10,000 and buy a Chevy instead."

Little does Buffett know that if this hypothetical scenario were real, it'd be the easiest $10,000 anyone could make. Firstly, the average person could use $10,000 as they're not sitting on his current net worth of $109.7 billion. Most people's net worth is what's left of their next paycheck. Secondly, if you've read any of our articles, you'd know that there are a slew of Android phones that compete, and dare I say it, even surpass the iPhone in many aspects.

Android vs. iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Buffett goes on to explain that an iPhone is a "precious utility," but the thing is, he speaks from a position of vast wealth while most people are living paycheck to paycheck. He loves owning a great deal of Apple stock because he believes in its management and the company's core values. Who wouldn't love owning a ton of Apple stock? I would take 10,000 shares of Apple stock and never own another iPhone again as long as I get to keep my Android phone, which is a better value to someone in my tax bracket.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire-Hathaway may love Apple, however, according to a report in TaiwanNews, it recently sold off all its holdings in chipmaker TSMC, the leading supplier of Apple's chips for its iPhones and MacBooks. This is a little telling, as maybe Apple, which has purchased most of the 3nm nodes, could be looking outside the Taiwan chip maker soon to supply its chips.

In closing, Mr. Buffett can send me a $10,000 check to our office, or since he loves tech so much, he can Zelle it to me. I'm sticking to my Android phone; I could use the money.

