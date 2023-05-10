Hurry! This refurbished MacBook Air M1 is just $649

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air M1 was ahead of its time and has aged well. Despite being replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it's still still a great value — even more so now.

If you don't mind buying a refurb, you can get a good as new MacBook Air M1 for just $649 (opens in new tab)at Woot. That's $350 below its regular retail price of $999. If you don't want to pay full price, this is one of the best refurbished MacBook deals out there.

See Woot's entire MacBook sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 (Refurbished): $999 $649 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on a refurbished MacBook Air M1. Although it's more than 2 years old, it's still one of the best laptops to buy. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple's M1 8-core CPU-powered MacBook Air M1 has a long lasting battery and packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough testing, the MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At just 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is on par with its competitors. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Woot deals typically sell out fast, so we recommend you make haste!

More refurbished MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (Open Box): $1,199 $999 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on an open box Apple MacBook Air M2 at Woot. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Woot also offers the refurbished MacBook Air M2 for $949 ($250 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2 (Refurbished): $1,299 $949 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on a refurbished M2 MacBook Pro at Woot. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board.