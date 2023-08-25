Windows 11 'Settings' app is a mind reader now with new update — here's what's new

Microsoft is introducing a new addition to the Settings app that is currently available for testing among Windows 11 insiders. The Redmond-based tech giant boasted that the new update features a new Settings homepage that's built to deliver more personalization to Windows 11.

The most salient aspect of this update is that the homepage will feel more like "you." In other words, based on your usage patterns and trends, it will populate recommended settings that you use the most (e.g., Display, Sound, Search permissions).

Windows 11 Settings app gets a new homepage

The new homepage in the Settings app will have seven new cards:

Recommended settings

Bluetooth Devices

Personalization

Account Recovery

Cloud storage

Microsoft 365

Xbox

Each interactive card, according to Microsoft, will be optimized to offer "the most relevant information" at your finger tips. For example, the Recommended settings card will surface your most commonly used Windows 11 settings.

Microsoft highlighted that what's special about the new Settings homepage is that it adapts to your behavior. The more you use your Windows 11 device, to more it will learn how you operate. As such, the new Settings homepage will become more useful to you, seemingly surfacing exactly what you need as if it can read your mind.

Microsoft says that it will add more cards in the near future. As mentioned, this Beta Channel experience is available to Windows 11 insiders (though not all), and only available on Windows 11 Home and Pro.