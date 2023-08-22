Windows 11 Paint, Photos, Snipping Tool are getting AI? 5 cool things you'll get to do

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Generate a masterpiece on Paint by simply asking for one

Windows 11 Paint
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Jump to:

Our sister site Windows Central reportedly has the scoop on some new AI features that are headed to Windows 11 Paint, Photos, and Snipping Tool. Yes, Redmond-based tech giant is working on bringing Copilot to Microsoft 365, but that's not the only aspect that's getting an AI boost.

According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden, who hints that he secured a source close to the matter, popular AI features such as text-to-image generation and object identification are making their way to your favorite Windows 11 apps. 

5 new AI features coming to Windows 11

Let's take a look at all the cool things you'll get to do with the new AI upgrades coming to Windows 11. According to Bowden, some of the following features will require PCs with dedicated hardware, including NPUs (neural processing units) and VPUs (vision processing unit).

1. The Microsoft Photos app will have the ability to identify objects and people in photos.

2. You'll have the option to cut out and isolate elements in Microsoft Photos and paste them elsewhere.

3. The Snipping Tool is getting OCR (optical character recognition) tech, allowing Windows 11 to quickly identify text in screenshots for zippier copy-and-paste functions.

4. The Camera app is also getting OCR, allowing Windows 11 to identify text and gain new capabilities as a result.

5. The Paint app may support generative AI, allowing users to request the masterpieces they'd like to see appear on the canvas. (This will reportedly be based on the same AI that runs Bing Image Creator.)

Bottom line

Bowden says there isn't a clear launch window for these new upgrades. Microsoft is still experimenting and perfecting the AI behind the scenes. But Bowden insinuates that at least some of these features may make their debut with Windows' next major release in 2024.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 443 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!