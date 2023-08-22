Windows 11 Paint, Photos, Snipping Tool are getting AI? 5 cool things you'll get to do

Our sister site Windows Central reportedly has the scoop on some new AI features that are headed to Windows 11 Paint, Photos, and Snipping Tool. Yes, Redmond-based tech giant is working on bringing Copilot to Microsoft 365, but that's not the only aspect that's getting an AI boost.

According to Windows Central's Zac Bowden, who hints that he secured a source close to the matter, popular AI features such as text-to-image generation and object identification are making their way to your favorite Windows 11 apps.

5 new AI features coming to Windows 11

Let's take a look at all the cool things you'll get to do with the new AI upgrades coming to Windows 11. According to Bowden, some of the following features will require PCs with dedicated hardware, including NPUs (neural processing units) and VPUs (vision processing unit).

1. The Microsoft Photos app will have the ability to identify objects and people in photos.

2. You'll have the option to cut out and isolate elements in Microsoft Photos and paste them elsewhere.

3. The Snipping Tool is getting OCR (optical character recognition) tech, allowing Windows 11 to quickly identify text in screenshots for zippier copy-and-paste functions.

4. The Camera app is also getting OCR, allowing Windows 11 to identify text and gain new capabilities as a result.

5. The Paint app may support generative AI, allowing users to request the masterpieces they'd like to see appear on the canvas. (This will reportedly be based on the same AI that runs Bing Image Creator.)

Bottom line

Bowden says there isn't a clear launch window for these new upgrades. Microsoft is still experimenting and perfecting the AI behind the scenes. But Bowden insinuates that at least some of these features may make their debut with Windows' next major release in 2024.