Windows 10 update lets you disable this annoying default feature

Microsoft now gives you a way to disable Bing in Windows 10 so you don't end up using the search engine on accident (because I know you don't use it on purpose).

The latest Windows 10 update lets you lock Bing by tweaking the registry settings. It's a fairly simple process, one that will prevent you from opening Bing every time you type a query into the main search bar.

By default, Bing pulls up web-based results when you enter a query into the Windows 10 search tool. Some people will want to keep this utility, but others who don't use the search engine will benefit from disabling Bing as it can improve the speed and quality of local searches. With Bing disabled, Windows can simply search for local results without worrying about web results as well.

Disable Bing in Windows 10

To disable Bing, users will need to create a registry backup. Once that step is complete, open the Registry Editor by typing "regedit" in the Windows search blank. In the editor, find the following location: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Explorer.

If there is no Explorer folder, right-click on the Windows folder and create one with the name: Explorer. Now, right-click the Explorer folder to create a new DWORD (32-bit) Value named: DisableSearchBoxSuggestions with a value set to "1."

Lastly, close the Registry Editor and restart your Windows 10 laptop or desktop to finalize the changes.

As always, altering the registry can be risky business so use your registry backup in case you experience performance issues or notice missing features.

H/T Windows Latest