Windows 10 removes this useful update feature: What to use now

Microsoft has removed one of the main ways users updated their drivers — via Device Manager, which often allowed for those without big gaming graphics cards to easily get a hold of the software they need through Windows 10.

This is particularly strange as the update was released without much of a warning. It seems Microsoft had one reason or another to discreetly get rid of the feature, but if you're looking for alternatives, here are a few.

Device Manager alternatives

Before Microsoft subtly pushed this update, users could go to their Device Manager, right-click on their display adapter and "search automatically for drivers" on the internet. This typically worked quite well, although it was not always the best method for those who own certain brands of laptops.

Windows Latest also revealed that Microsoft removed this feature with an alternative in mind, as users can head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to automatically find new drivers for your GPU.

If you're sporting an Nvidia graphics card, it's highly recommended that you download GeForce Experience. This application will automatically detect which graphics card you're using and if there's an update available for it. If you're not a fan of downloading their app, you can head to their Official GeForce Drivers page and search for the graphics card you own and manually download drivers through there.

If you're unsure of which graphics card you're currently using, go to Control Panel > Device Manager > Display Adapters and it will show you what you have inside of your computer.