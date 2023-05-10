Where to preorder the Google Pixel Fold and get a free Pixel Watch

Wednesday's Google I/O 2023 keynote made the Pixel Fold official, finally putting all rumors to rest. You can now preorder the Pixel Fold starting from $1,799 directly from the Google Store. The first Pixel Fold deal bundles a free Pixel Watch (opens in new tab) with all preorders.

The thinnest foldable out there, the Pixel Fold opens into a tablet to give you more screen real estate when you need it most. Powered by the same Google Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 trio of phones, the Google Fold is pocket sized and premium. It combines the Tensors chip with Google AI for a personalized user experience like never before.

(opens in new tab)The Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch OLED (2092 x 1080) 1550 nit display at 120Hz and opens to 7.6-inch (2208 x 1840) OLED 1450 nits display at 120Hz. It houses a Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. Capture images with the Pixel Fold's 48MP quad PD, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. This is complemented by a 9.5 MP dual PD front camera and 8MP inner camera. Pixel Fold preorders are expected to arrive by Jun 27- Jul 3.

Powered by the latest Android OS, the Pixel Fold is a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. One notable feature of the Pixel Fold is its dual screen which lets you use both displays independently. This makes it great for viewing and interacting with multiple apps at a time.

The Pixel Fold lets you take hands-free photos in tabletop mode. It's a useful feature for astrophotography without a tripod. The Pixel Fold's rear camera can also easily capture selfies when the phone's closed.

If you want to invest in a foldable phone to get more out of your daily driver, the Google Pixel Fold is one to consider.

