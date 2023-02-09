Where to buy an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 gaming laptop — now shipping

Over the past 18 months, we've been treated to some amazing RTX 30 series laptops. But that's old news, as laptops packing uber powerful RTX 40 series GPUs and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs are now shipping.

We've already gone hands on with a couple: the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, and we have been blown away by the significant gains in graphical performance.

They were able to run the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 at its highest settings (ray tracing included) without breaking a sweat, and crush intense edits on Adobe Premiere Pro like it's nothing.

One big problem, though. They come with a huge price tag. While we think the gains in performance are worthwhile, they will hurt your bank balance. However, if you can afford it, you're guaranteed a banger of a laptop. Here's where you can pick one up.

RTX 4080 laptops

(opens in new tab) MSI Raider GE78 HX View at Newegg (opens in new tab) The cheapest RTX 4080 laptop we can find comes from MSI — weighing in at $2,299. Inside, you're getting that glorious GPU, alongside an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. (opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17H View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Want to upgrade that CPU? At $2,599, the Gigabyte Aorus offers all the same specs as the MSI, but with an Intel Core i9-13900H to boot! (opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G18 View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Next up, the ideal option for big screen gamers. The 18-inch Asus ROG Strix is a high performance beast with Intel Core i9-13980HX, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD, alongside that RTX 4080 GPU. (opens in new tab) Razer Blade 16 View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Yes, it's a Razer laptop. So it does come with a bit of a premium price tag, but you are getting a power-packed, sleek laptop for the cost. Inside, the CPU takes another bump to the Intel Core i9-13950HX, and the RAM doubles from before to 32GB DDR5 memory. (opens in new tab) MSI Raider GE78 HX View at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is the current cream of the RTX 4080 crop — the most powerful option with this GPU that you can buy. Accompanying this card is the Intel Core i9-13980HX, a whopping 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Current price is $3,599.

RTX 4090 laptops