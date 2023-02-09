Where to buy an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 gaming laptop — now shipping

Monstrous power (if you can afford it)

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) review: RTX 4090 is the real deal
Over the past 18 months, we've been treated to some amazing RTX 30 series laptops. But that's old news, as laptops packing uber powerful RTX 40 series GPUs and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs are now shipping.

We've already gone hands on with a couple: the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, and we have been blown away by the significant gains in graphical performance. 

They were able to run the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 at its highest settings (ray tracing included) without breaking a sweat, and crush intense edits on Adobe Premiere Pro like it's nothing.

One big problem, though. They come with a huge price tag. While we think the gains in performance are worthwhile, they will hurt your bank balance. However, if you can afford it, you're guaranteed a banger of a laptop. Here's where you can pick one up.

RTX 4080 laptops

MSI Raider GE78 HX

The cheapest RTX 4080 laptop we can find comes from MSI — weighing in at $2,299. Inside, you're getting that glorious GPU, alongside an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte Aorus 17H

Want to upgrade that CPU? At $2,599, the Gigabyte Aorus offers all the same specs as the MSI, but with an Intel Core i9-13900H to boot!

Asus ROG Strix G18

Next up, the ideal option for big screen gamers. The 18-inch Asus ROG Strix is a high performance beast with Intel Core i9-13980HX, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD, alongside that RTX 4080 GPU.

Razer Blade 16

Yes, it's a Razer laptop. So it does come with a bit of a premium price tag, but you are getting a power-packed, sleek laptop for the cost. Inside, the CPU takes another bump to the Intel Core i9-13950HX, and the RAM doubles from before to 32GB DDR5 memory.

MSI Raider GE78 HX

This is the current cream of the RTX 4080 crop — the most powerful option with this GPU that you can buy. Accompanying this card is the Intel Core i9-13980HX, a whopping 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Current price is $3,599.

RTX 4090 laptops

MSI Raider GE78 HX

MSI's GE78 HX takes a dramatic step up with an RTX 4090 rocket strapped to it. At $3,999, you're also getting the top spec Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD

Razer Blade 16

With an RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-13950HX, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an innovative dual-display that can switch between 4K 120Hz or 1080p 360Hz on the fly, this is a seriously specced system for the $4,299 cost.

MSI Titan GT77HX

Time for the ultimate monster. The MSI Titan GT77HX is probably the most power-packed laptop you can get with an RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-13980HX, a humongous 128GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 4TB SSD — alongside a gorgeous 4K 144Hz display.

