Where to buy an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 gaming laptop — now shipping

Over the past 18 months, we've been treated to some amazing RTX 30 series laptops. But that's old news, as laptops packing uber powerful RTX 40 series GPUs and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs are now shipping.
We've already gone hands on with a couple: the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, and we have been blown away by the significant gains in graphical performance.
They were able to run the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 at its highest settings (ray tracing included) without breaking a sweat, and crush intense edits on Adobe Premiere Pro like it's nothing.
One big problem, though. They come with a huge price tag. While we think the gains in performance are worthwhile, they will hurt your bank balance. However, if you can afford it, you're guaranteed a banger of a laptop. Here's where you can pick one up.
RTX 4080 laptops
The cheapest RTX 4080 laptop we can find comes from MSI — weighing in at $2,299. Inside, you're getting that glorious GPU, alongside an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Want to upgrade that CPU? At $2,599, the Gigabyte Aorus offers all the same specs as the MSI, but with an Intel Core i9-13900H to boot!
Next up, the ideal option for big screen gamers. The 18-inch Asus ROG Strix is a high performance beast with Intel Core i9-13980HX, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD, alongside that RTX 4080 GPU.
Yes, it's a Razer laptop. So it does come with a bit of a premium price tag, but you are getting a power-packed, sleek laptop for the cost. Inside, the CPU takes another bump to the Intel Core i9-13950HX, and the RAM doubles from before to 32GB DDR5 memory.
RTX 4090 laptops
MSI's GE78 HX takes a dramatic step up with an RTX 4090 rocket strapped to it. At $3,999, you're also getting the top spec Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD
With an RTX 4090, Intel Core i9-13950HX, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an innovative dual-display that can switch between 4K 120Hz or 1080p 360Hz on the fly, this is a seriously specced system for the $4,299 cost.