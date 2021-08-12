WhatsApp lets you transfer data from iPhone to Android — starting with Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were center stage at the August Galaxy Unpacked event, but the tech giant also revealed an easier way for iPhone users to switch to its latest Android smartphone — through WhatsApp.



The Facebook-owned messaging platform is working on letting smartphone users transfer their chat history from iOS to Android, and vice versa. This means frequent WhatsApp users looking to switch mobile operating system allegiances can easily bring over conversations, photos, and voice messages.

Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon.August 11, 2021 See more

Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the feature is currently limited to transferring a user's chat history to the company's latest foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While it gives iPhone users another reason to jump ship and opt for its new foldable smartphones, the feature will also be coming to iOS devices and more phones running Android 10 and higher "soon."



To transfer data, users will need a USB-C-to-Lightning cable to connect both devices, instead of transferring data via the internet. Those with more than one cloud backup of their WhatsApp chat history should take note that not all backups will merge. Instead, the data transferred will overwrite the existing cloud backup.



The new feature has been a long-time coming, but WhatsApp has also been developing more features to keep up with its competition. Recently, it announced its "View Once" function that lets you send photos and videos that disappear; something Telegram and Signal offer, too.



While this makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to a Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3, on the flip side, plenty of Android users will be able to switch to iOS devices without losing their valuable WhatsApp chat history. Thinking of making the switch? Check out why this seven-year Android user decided to switch to iPhone.