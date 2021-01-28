Two-level tab stacking is here — is it time to abandon Chrome?

Web browser Vivaldi has released a new feature that brings a whole new meaning to "too many tabs," as its 3.6 update brings two-level tab stacking, which means tab hoarders can now group together a second-layer of tabs.



The web browser, launched in January 2015, has been working on tab functionality by adding plenty of unique features but it has now changed the game with stacked tabs displayed in a second tab bar. That means tabs within tabs on a second level.



Vivaldi has been introducing other tab-centric features over the years, including tab stacks, tab tiling, vertical tabs and auto stacking. Thinking of switching from Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge? Read on to see how Vivaldi all works.

How to use two-level tab stacks

Vivaldi's tab management. Credit: Vivaldi (Image credit: Vivaldi )

Vivaldi is a Chromium-based web browser with a big focus on tab management, letting users essentially put tabs at the top, side or bottom of their browser — with the second tab level bringing an extra edge.



You can download Vivaldi by heading to its website; it's available for desktops and Android mobile devices.



To make a two-level stack of tabs, head to "Tabs" in Vivaldi Settings and enable Two-Level Tab Stacks by switching it from Compact Stacks. From there, users can click and drag the tab they want and hold one tab over the other, and you'll then have another level.



These tab stacks can also be renamed by right-clicking the stack and choosing the option from the Drop down menu. This means you can organise groups of different tabs, all in one browser. Users can also press the "+" button on the new line to create tabs within the stack.



There's plenty of ways tabs work in Vivaldi, with its newly-introduced two-level stacks being the tip of the tab-berg. As for more about browsers, find out which is the best browser, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

