This strange travel mouse folds like oragami — and its ridiculously thin

Finding the best mouse for the on-the-go worker can be tricky, seeing as a majority of them stand out like a sore thumb when cramming it into a laptop bag. That's where the new Air.0 foldable Bluetooth travel mouse comes in — a stylish, oragami-like accessory that's just 4.5 millimeters flat when unfolded.



The Air.0 mouse is designed to be an ideal travel accessory that can quickly transform from an unfolded flat state to a claimed ergonaomically comfortable mouse that fits the size of your hand. It does this by magnetically snapping together, which apparently takes "less than 0.5 seconds," according to the creators.

It doesn't slack on mouse capablilities, either. When folded, the Air.0 mouse has gliders placed the edges that allow it to "glide across different surfaces," and it sports left anf right mechanical buttons and what appears to be a touch-sensitive scroll pad in the centre.



What's more, you can expect Bluetooth 5.2 conncectivity with a 2.4Ghz frequency range, a HD infrared sensor, and a 4,000 frames per second imaging rate. Interestingly, the Air.0 has a built-in 500mAh battery capacity that charges via USB-C, and the company states it's battery can last three months on a single charge. Even better, it can last three hours after a one-minute charge.

(Image credit: Air.0)

Weighing 40 gram (1.4 ounces), with dimensions of 4.5 x 2.8 x 1.6 inches when folded and 4.8 x 4.8 x 0.17 ~0.39 inches when unfolded, this is clearly set to be one of the most portable PC mice around. But it's set to be stylish, too, with the Air.0 made up of vegan leather or vegan leather "cloth textur" that comes in an array of colors such as Royal Blue, Baby Pink, Lime Green, and more.

(Image credit: Air.0)

It's an interesting concept that's sure to catch the eye of those who are often away from their desks in the office or at home. And don't fret, just because it's been labelled as "oragami inspired" doesn't mean it's as difficult to set it up.



The Air.0 is currently getting support from a Kickstarter campaign, with the creators aiming to deliver the product in March 2023. Right now, the foldable mouse is set at $49 for those who contribute now, which is down from an expected retail price of $69. Of course, seeing as its a Kickstarter campaign, delays may happen and the product may not launch at all, so be wary if you're looking to back right now.



Will the Air.0 be the most portable laptop companion? Only time will tell. In the meantime, check out a mouse that's definitely worth checking out: the Logitech G502X Plus.