This Pokemon Shield themed Nintendo Switch Controller is just $29

Great news if you're looking for a cheap Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternative. Right now, you can get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is on sale for just $29.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this gamepad costs $50, so that's $20 off its regular price.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this wireless controller and one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get.

PowerA Enhanced Pokemon Shield Nintendo Switch Controller: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is the best officially licensed third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch.

Its features a lightweight, ergonomic design, Bluetooth 5.0, and a standard button layout.

Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller and praised its great design. They gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its solid sticks, motion controls and remappable buttons.

Design-wise, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller and doesn't feel cheap. The handles conform nicely to the palms and the buttons feel solid and smooth.

Unlike the rechargeable Switch Pro Controller, the PowerA Enhanced runs on two AA batteries.

If you need a Switch controller can live without Amiibo support, this $29 PowerA Enhanced gamepad is a steal.