This new dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop is sick — work and play on 2 displays!

If we were the judges behind the most innovative tech of CES 2023 trophy, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i would definitely be on our shortlist. I mean, look at it! It's a dual-screen wonder that is a sight for sore eyes amongst the sea of boring clamshell laptops flooding into the new year.

The Yoga Book 9i is the world's first full-sized dual-screen OLED laptop. On top of that, it's Intel Evo certified, which means that it's expected to meet quality standards in several categories, including battery life, connectivity, internal components, and more.

The Yoga Book 9i

The Yoga Book 9i is stealing the show this year. This dual-screen beauty is more than just its looks. Under the hood, you'll find up to the latest generation of Intel Core CPUs, ensuring that you can utilize the full multitasking potential of both displays.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Image credit: Future)

What are some cool use cases for a dual-screen laptop like the Yoga Book 9i? Well, according to Lenovo, you can surf the web and view the website across two full screens or you can view two different files at once for cross referencing. You can also watch a video on the top screen while taking notes (or researching) on the second screen — without interruptions.

Let's dive into the display specs, shall we? The Yoga Book 9i sports two 13.3-inch, 2.8K OLED displays. Both support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and Dolby Vision HDR, so expect ultra-vivid colors, sharp contrast, and crisp details.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Image credit: Lenovo)

This innovative beast runs Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, and comes with software perks that includes smart reading, writing and note-taking features for anyone who's learning and researching at home. For example, one can watch an online class on one screen while taking notes on another.

The Yoga Book 9i comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16B of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

Whether your videoconferencing or watching a movie, the sound should be crisp, thanks to the Dolby Atmos spatial audio and 360-degree rotating sound bar that sports Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

The Yoga Book 9i also comes with a folio stand, allowing you to work on the go seamlessly and more efficiently. Plus, you can use the optional Lenovo-branded Smart Pen stylus to draw, take notes, sketch, etc.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Book 9i comes in a Tidal Teal color. It has a starting price of $2,099 and will hit store shelves in June.