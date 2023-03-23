This new 2-in-1 Dell laptop broke tons of world records — here are its many 'firsts'

Say hello to the new Dell Latitude 9440, a 2-in-1 that breaks tons of records. Before we dive into the number of "firsts" it claims, let's talk about its target audience. Dell is hoping to capture the business sector with this bad boy. I'm talkin' C-suite executives, account managers, consultants, small-and-medium business owners, and more.

After all, these roles often require you to lead and exceed. As such, shouldn't their laptops be leaders in the industry, too?

The Dell Latitude 9440 is 'first' in several categories

Dell boasts that the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's most collaborative commercial PC on the market, delivering intelligent performance as well as built-in privacy and security. Once we dive into its features and specs, you'll see why, but first, let's explore its record-breaking stats.

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 (Image credit: Dell)

1. The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. Dell claims that this laptop has the world's "best" screen-to-body ratio ever on a 14-inch commercial ultra-premium PC. Compared to rivals, the 9440 overs up to 7% more screen real estate.

2. The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 features the world's first haptic collaborative touchpad. You can feel and hear customizable feedback while interacting with the touchpad or using its video-conferencing controls. Easily access the microphone, camera, share screen, chat controls, and more.

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 (Image credit: Future)

3. The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the first PC to have low-carbon, 75% recycled aluminum in the lid and palm rest. Dell boasts that this convertible is a friend of the environment, reducing the material's carbon footprint by up to 90%.

4. The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's first commercial PC with a zero-lattice keyboard and battery-saving backlight tech. You can find Dell's zero-lattice keyboard (virtually no gaps between the large keycaps) on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but this time, it comes with mini-LED backlit technology that makes the laptop more power efficient.

You may be wondering, "What's the specs on this record breaker?" It comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its 14-inch, 16:10, 500-nit touch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and reportedly covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 (Image credit: Future)

Ports include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one nano SIM card tray, and a headset jack. Dell offers configurations that support Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity.

Of course, this is a 2-in-1, so the Dell Latitude 9440 can transform into a number of different postures, including tent mode, tablet mode, and more.

Dell hasn't told us about the price nor availability of this convertible yet, but keep an eye on this page for updates. Once we get this unit in to review, it may just land on our best laptops page as well as our best 2-in-1 laptops roundup.