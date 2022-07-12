This fantastic affordable drawing tablet is $50 off for Prime Day

By published

Save nearly $50 on this affordable drawing tablet from Veikk

Save 30% on this Veikk VK1200 11.6-inch drawing tablet
(Image credit: Future)

If you have a young artist in your home and you're looking for an affordable drawing display/table option, the VEIKK VK1200 pen display is a solid choice. The full laminated screen combines the glass and screen seamlessly. This ensures the accuracy of the cursor position and the lowest parallax. VK1200's active area is 11.6 inches with 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution and comes with anti-glare film, it can protect the screen from scratches and offer a real paper-like drawing experience. You get all this for under $200!

(opens in new tab)

VEIKK VK1200 11.6 Inch Drawing tablet: was $219.99 now $169.99 (opens in new tab)
The Veikk VK1200 is a fantastic affordable drawing tablet option for the young artist in your life. VK1200's active area is 11.6 inch  IPS display with anti-glare film, it can protect the screen from scratches and offer a real paper-like drawing experience.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The VK1200 drawing monitor comes with a battery-free pen with 8192 levels of pen pressure, and it supports up to 60 degrees tilt function. The Veikk VK 1200 features 6 shortcut keys that can be customized according to your drawing habit in different software. It can improve efficiency and create a highly ergonomic and convenient work platform. Your young artist can get all this right now for under $200 during Amazon Prime day.  (opens in new tab)

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 