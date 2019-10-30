Trending

This 16-inch MacBook Pro Leak Curbs All of My Enthusiasm

I'm afraid I've got some bad news

The 16-inch MacBook Pro that's been heavily rumored for months seemed like a system I wanted to buy. A change from Apple's less than thrilling updates, with at least a new keyboard. This latest leak pours cold water on my hope.

A leaked closeup of the 16-inch MacBook Pro — which is visually differentiated by a space between its Touch ID sensor that doubles as a power button — suggests that this new MacBook Pro is the same old stuff. The keys look exactly like the shallow butterfly-style switch-based keys we're sick of seeing and, yeah, the Touch Bar is still there, taking up space.

This image comes from a 9to5Mac story posted by Guilherme Rambo, a reliable Apple scooper, who notes this image comes from "an image found in the release version of macOS 10.15.1."

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The fact that this image looks like it's from a 15-inch MacBook Pro (note the speaker grille on the right looks exactly like that of the existing model) doesn't make it less legitimate. We've heard the 16-inch panel will fit in the 15-inch chassis, and that Apple is simply shaving its bezels to make it fit. 

Rambo also notes that the leaked image"confirms earlier reports that also mentioned the new machine having a real escape key instead of the software one," though we can't see how from this angle. 

Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior writer at Laptop Mag, covering security, Apple and operating systems. Prior to joining Laptop Mag — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and wondering why Apple decided to ditch its MagSafe power adapters.