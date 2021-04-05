These Logitech webcams are on sale from just $64

Logitech webcams let you stream and record crisp, 1080p quality videos on your laptop. Currently, two of the brand's best webcams for Zoom meetings and streaming on Twitch or YouTube are on sale.

Walmart currently has the Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam on sale for $79.99. Normally $100, this webcam is $20 off and at the lowest price it's ever been. PC Richard & Son offers the same deal.

Logitech 1080p Pro Stream Webcam: was $80 now $64 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Logitech C922, the Logitech Pro Stream Webcam is a solid choice. It's one of the best webcams for streaming on Twitch or YouTube. Built-in autofocus ensures vibrant lag-free video of up to 1080p video at 30fps. Dual mics capture your voice in crystal-clear, rich sound, View Deal

If you want to upgrade your laptop's crappy webcam instantly, the Logitech C920 is the best overall webcam to buy. It features a 1080p camera with autofocus, side LEDs and an array of built-in mics.

As we note in our Logitech C920 HD Pro review, its sharp, clear photos and video is impressive. We also liked its wide field of view and gave the Logitech C920 HD Pro a 4.5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, we captured images with the Logitech C920 HD Pro in our lab. We were amazed by its image clarity, detail and color accuracy. Video chatting and recordings were crystal-clear as were audio recordings.

Easy to set up, the Logitech C920 HD Pro's arm attaches to your laptop's lid or the back of your external monitor. Integrated into its design is a hinge that lets you adjust the arm's length, while a rubber foot secures it in place.

As an alternative, Walmart also offers the Logitech 1080p Pro Stream Webcam for $64 ($16 off). It's one of the best webcams for streaming on Twitch or YouTube. Built-in autofocus ensures vibrant lag-free video of up to 1080p video at 30fps.