The next PS5 controller may feel cold during icy 'Last of Us' scenes — here's how

Sony has patented a new technology that could give the "sense" in "DualSense" a whole new meaning.

The critically acclaimed PS5 gamepad may feature temperature control in its palm grips. In other words, developers will have the option to make the controller warmer while running through the derelict lands of hell in Doom, or make it cooler while shivering throughout a snowy expanse in The Last of Us. Perhaps PlayStation should name this new controller the "TrioSense."

Bad jokes aside, the implementation of this patent would only further Sony's reputation for its phenomenal gamepad technologies. The patent was originally discovered by Exputer, detailing the implementation of a elastic material on the controller that could be used as new input sensors depending on pressure levels.

How DualSense could implement temperature

By utilizing the "Peltier effect" within the elastic parts of this controller, it could use electric currents to generate heat or cooling at mild degrees to create this additional sensation. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback absolutely changed the game, and if Sony takes this step further, it could be seriously mind-blowing.

While this patent is official, it doesn't mean Sony will go through with making it a reality. It's not uncommon for companies to patent a new technology, but never use it, with one example being how Activision patented a system that would give NPC's disguised as other players expensive cosmetics to sneakily make actual player want those items.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Patents are never a confirmation of something being made, but a way for companies to claim the specific details of a technology as their own. Someone, or a team of individuals, had this idea at Sony, so since the concept was already drafted up, it would be foolish for the company not to lay claim to exactly how it was conceptualized. As a result, if someone else makes a controller exactly like this, Sony can sue.

But I can't help but wonder: Will this drive up the cost of the next-gen DualSense? It's already one of the most expensive controllers on the market, so perhaps Sony will implement this as one of its optional higher cost models. Regardless, I can't wait to see if PlayStation actually goes through with implementing this technology.