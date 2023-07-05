The excellent MacBook Air 15 M2 hits lowest price ever at Amazon before Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is still days from now, yet retailers are rolling out Prime Day laptop deals early. Currently, the excellent 15-inch MacBook Air is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon. That's $100 off its normal price of $1,299 and the price ever for the MacBook Air. We don't see this going any lower during Prime Day.

In a similar deal, students, educators and parents can also get the 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,199 ($100 off) at the Apple Education Store. Apple includes a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase.

These are the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can shop today.

MacBook Air 15 deal

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 Amazon

Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. This laptop packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. For comforable typing and secure logins, it's outfitted with a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple's 2023 15-inch MacBook Air pretty much the MacBook Air 13 with more screen real estate. It's larger than the 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2, 2020 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1.

The base model MacBook Air 15 features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad.

In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. The 15-inch MacBook Air's battery life endured nearly 15 hours of continuous web surfing over WiFi at 150-nits of brightness. This puts in the category of laptops with the longest lasting battery life.

Just about the only bone we have to pick with Apple about the MacBook Air 15 is the lack of ports.

In one test, we opened 80 Google Chrome running a mix of productivity apps, social media and videos. Apple's new 15-inch laptop had no issue juggling multiple tasks at once with no performance lag. In our lab, it scored 9,993 on Geekbench 6.1 overall performance test, which beats the 8,389 category average.

With a weight of 3.3 pounds and measuring 13.4 x 0.5 x 9.4-inches, the MacBook Air 15 is fairly portable. Now just under $1,200, the MacBook Air 15 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new laptop.