The excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 falls to $379 for the holidays

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 is our favorite Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1. Just in time for the holidays, this cheaper Surface Pro alternative is down to a stellar price.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 with 8GB of RAM for $379 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally retails for $499, so that's $120 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best tablet deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable easily converts from Chromebook to tablet mode. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen display for an immersive viewing experience even outdoors. Powering the device is a 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. You get 128GB of eMMC storage safe-keeping important files.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

At 2.2 pounds and 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the IdeaPad Duet 5 is on par with the competition. It’s lighter and thinner than the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches). Connectivity-wise, the Duet 5 supplies you with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Although there's no built-in 3.5mm jack, it supports wireless headphones via Bluetooth.

If you're torn between deciding to get a laptop or a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook 5 affords you the best of both worlds. And at $120 off, it's a solid buy if you're looking for a less costly Microsoft Surface Pro 9 alternative.