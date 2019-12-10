The excellent Bose 700 headphones are $50 off right now—but it won't last long

We were disappointed that the excellent Bose 700 headphones didn't go on sale over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but hey, better late than never.

Amazon is selling the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 for $349 after a $50 discount. That might not seem like a huge price cut, but it's the biggest discount we've ever seen on these cans.

Bose products rarely go on sale, and the Bose 700 headphones are the company's newest over-ear noise-cancelling model. They're also the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and even outperformed Sony’s stellar WH-1000XM3 pound-for-pound in our testing.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was $399 now $349

With excellent sound quality, the most effective noise cancelling we've ever heard, and best-in-class call quality, these supremely comfortable noise cancelling headphones are the best around.View Deal

We had great things to say in our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review. It starts with their comfort. Made of premium materials, the 700s can be worn for hours on end without feeling irritation. Then there's the 700s' stellar audio quality. In typical Bose fashion, the 700s have detailed, balanced sound with sparkling treble and bass that gets surprisingly deep. With such a wide-reaching sound signature, the Bose 700s are great for all types of music genres.

The Bose 700s also have the most effective noise-cancelling feature we've ever used. With these on, we could barely hear the high-pitched squeal of the Manhattan subway on our way to work. If that wasn't reason enough to buy these headphones, the Bose 700s also takes voice calls to the next level by using a clever sound-capturing technique to isolate your voice and cancel out everything else around you.

This is the first time we've seen such a steep discount on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, so if you've been eyeing these fantastic cans, then you should absolutely take advantage of this deal before it disappears.