The AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for an all-time low price of $199

The new AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for all-time low price of $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. Usually, Apple's pro grade wireless earbuds cost $249, so you're saving $50.

This is Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro earbuds' lowest price ever. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've tracked all year.

Save $50 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Snag them now for their lowest price ever.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds succeed the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.

Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

If you want to tick the AirPods Pro 2 off your holiday wish list, don't hesitate to snag them at this stellar price.