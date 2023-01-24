Tango Gameworks steps out of its comfort zone with Hi-Fi RUSH — leaked ahead of Xbox Developer_Direct

Tango Gameworks, developer of Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within, has had its forthcoming game leaked ahead of Xbox's game conference this week. It's codenamed Project Hibiki, or Hi-Fi RUSH, according to avid leaker on Twitter called BillbilKun.

A ResetEra thread confirms the title Hi-Fi Rush and the name was also trademarked by Zenimax back in 2020. We also see concept art images, where a training facility features a woman in an orange suit holding a futuristic weapon. It's safe to say that this project looks significantly different when compared to Tango Gameworks' reputation crafting horror games.

Jamie Martin, a concept artist who illustrated pieces for Hi-Fi Rush, commented on his ArtStation that the images are "for a sci-fi character from an unreleased shooter game demo." While this doesn't tell us much, it sounds quite unlike what we're used to from the studio.

Although the Twitter leaker claims we might see the game at Xbox's Developer_Direct tomorrow, that seems somewhat unlikely considering the event is designed to focus on four already announced titles: The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

We're not sure if this is the type of conference to have surprises in store considering it's the first time Xbox has done a showcase of this kind. We'll definitely see tomorrow when the show goes live on Xbox's YouTube or Twitch channel at 12pm PT/3pm ET on January 25.