Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 might not arrive this year — but other products are coming

Don't hold your breath for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. According to Windows Central's reliable Microsoft insider Zac Bowden, these two Surface products, as well as the Surface Studio 3, have been reportedly scrapped from Microsoft's 2020 roadmap.

However, Microsoft is allegedly poised to launch two highly anticipated products this fall: the Surface Pro X and Surface "Sparti."

Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 not arriving in 2020

From our experience, the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3 are great devices in dire need of updates.

The Surface Pro 7, Microsoft's flagship tablet, offers great performance, but it could be more power-efficient and have a speedier SSD. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 could benefit from a host of upgrades, too, including better battery life, zippier performance scores and faster file-transfer rates.

However, as per Bowden's tweet, we may not see the successors of the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3 this year.

Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Studio 3 are not coming this fall. I'm told they've been pushed back to 2021. This fall is new Surface Pro X, Surface 'Sparti', and accessories.September 16, 2020

One Twitter poster seemed at peace with delay. After all, the most powerful next-gen console is headed our way in a few months. "We all need to keep some money in order to buy Xbox Series X," Anthony Ginepro said.

The Surface Pro X on track for this year

The Surface Pro X is still projected to have a fall 2020 launch date, according to Bowden. The Microsoft leaker said the tablet will have an SQ2 processor, which may be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, according to Windows Central. Windows Central added that Microsoft will solve the Surface Pro X's app compatibility issues with this year's new update.

"Sparti" is Microsoft's new addition to the Surface family. Windows Central reported that Sparti is a mid-range, 12.5-inch clamshell laptop priced at under $600. It will reportedly sport a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In the same way the Surface Go is positioned as a budget-friendly Surface Pro, Sparti will be marketed as an affordable Surface Laptop.

As per usual, take these claims with a grain of salt. Time will tell if Microsoft's holiday 2020 product launches will only include the Surface Pro X and Sparti.