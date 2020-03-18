Surface Headphones drop to just $199 — the lowest price ever

Surface Headphones deliver rich, solid sound and make a great accessory for your laptop or tablet. And for a limited time, you can get these wireless headphones for a never-before-seen low price.

Currently, the Microsoft Surface Headphones are $199 at Microsoft. Normally priced at $349, that $150 off and the lowest price we've seen yet for these Bluetooth 'phones.

It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Microsoft

Surface headphones pack a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and a premium, cozy design. For a limited time, you can get them direct from Microsoft for $150 off.

Boasting rich sound and active noise cancellation, the Surface Headphones are among the best wireless headphones you can get.

In Tom's Guide's (our sister site) Surface Headphones review, they were impressed by its spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and innovative dial and touch controls. They rated the Surface Headphones 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent connectivity and comfy, premium design.

The Surface Headphones' build quality and a sleek platinum finish make them an attractive pair of cans. At 10.2 ounces, the Surface Headphones are slighter heavier than the Bose QC35 II (8.2 ounces) and the Sony WH-1000XM3 (9 ounces). However, they still provide the same relaxed, over-ear comfort.

In one test, pairing the Surface Headphones was seamless. Even cooler is the ability to pair them with up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Although Bose and Sony have a leg up on Microsoft in terms of audio, Surface Headphones do an impressive job of delivering powerful bass and spacious sound. This makes for an overall immersive listening experience and an affordable alternative to pricier noise-canceling headphones.