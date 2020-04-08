Surface Duo photo reveals the phone's camera quality — but we have mixed feelings

The Microsoft Surface Duo, a dual-screen phone running Android, is still set to launch during the holiday season this year. While we haven't gone hands-on with the device, a number of leaks and teases are helping paint a clearer picture of its capabilities.

The latest nugget of info comes from Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay, who posted to Instagram the first photo shot with the Surface Duo.

There doesn't appear to be a rear world-facing camera on the Surface Duo so we believe this was taken with the front-facing selfie cam.

As Panay wrote, the above photo shows his son, Costas, working from home. At first glance, the image looks sharp and colorful. You can see the gradient of the carpet and the fire is the proper shade of orange.

Look closely and you'll notice some softness on the edges of the shot, particularly on the right side by the sofa. There is also some visual noise, although the photo looks to have been taken in less-than-ideal indoor lighting.

It's worth reiterating that this shot was posted to Instagram, so it went through considerable compression. Perhaps the full-res image will show the "world-class camera" Panay promised.