Sony's Bose-killing noise-canceling wireless headphones now $72 off at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones to drown out the sound of your wonderful colleagues at work or that crying baby you're always sat next to on a plane, then Amazon is here to help.

The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are now $278 after a steep $72 price drop at Amazon. This deal brings these Bose-killing cans to one of their lowest prices ever.

I personally own a pair of these over-ear headphones and wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone in the market. In fact, the WH-1000XM3 is the best piece of tech I've purchased in years.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

At $72 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to sell. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. View Deal

While we haven't reviewed them ourselves, our friends over at Tom's Guide gave the Sony WH-1000XM3 a 4.5-star rating and Editor's Choice award. The site complemented the headphones for their "class-leading sound" and "stellar noise cancellation."

The Sony headphones also last for 30 hours on a charge, which is among the longest battery life of any wireless headphones. On top of that, these Sony cans are very comfortable and use intuitive touch-sensitive controls.

There's a lot to love about the WH-1000XM3 but you should know that their plastic design doesn't feel the most premium, and call quality is lacking. Regardless, these are still the only headphones that can go toe-to-toe with the popular Bose QC35 II.

We don't expect this headphone deal to last long, so act fast.