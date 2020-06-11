Sony WH-1000XM4 release date and price leak — Bose rivals are coming very soon

Sony needs to have a chat with some of its retailers after multiple leaks have revealed everything there is to know about the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Best Buy and Walmart were first to spill the beans, posting product pages with the full features and specs of these Bose competitors.

The only thing missing from these pages was a release date for the WH-1000XM4. For that, we visit Dell Canada, which prematurely posted its own listing then quickly removed it. Before it vanished, the stealthy folks at The Walkman Blog nabbed important details, including its price and release date.

Based on the listing, the Sony WH-1000XM4 will start shipping on June 23 at a price of CAD$499.99, or about $355 USD. This all but confirms other leaks that the next-gen Sony headphones would cost $350 in the US, the same as the previous models.

It's possible the June 23 ship date is specific to Canada and that the headphones will be available on a different day in the US. Even if that is the case, we expect Sony to officially reveal these cans in the coming weeks.

Confirming previous reports, the Dell Canada listing shows that the WH-1000XM4 will not support the aptX HD Bluetooth codec, and will instead rely on Sony's LDAC. It will use the same HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 as the previous model, which isn't a huge disappointment considering how well it works.

The listing also reiterates that the headphones can connect to two devices at once (compared with a single device on the older model) and it will have five built-in mics for improved sound quality, which should fix our biggest qualm with the WH-1000XM3.

These seem like solid improvements but we'll need to get the WH-1000XM4 in for review to see how they hold up against the likes of Bose's excellent 700 headphones.