Sony expects Microsoft to ensure 'Activision games are multiplatform'

Sony has responded to Microsoft's $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, stating that the PlayStation giant 'expects that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements.'



Since the announcement of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, which means owning major gaming franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro and more, many have questioned how Xbox will handle its newfound list of content. Now, Sony remarks that Activision games are expected to stay multiplatform, but it may not be so cut and dry.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Sony states: "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform.” This indicates that there is still some breathing room for Sony's PlayStation to have access to Activision games, but it also means Microsoft could go ahead and make these gaming franchises Xbox exclusives.



The Xbox empire continues to grow, with Activision games only adding onto the already impressive Xbox Game Pass titles after the Bethesda merger. While Microsoft will have numerous titles under its wing if the deal goes through sometime in June 2023, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has already weighed in on potential plans for multiplatform gaming.



"The fantastic franchises across Activision Blizzard will also accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, allowing more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices you already own," said Spencer in a blog post. "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward."



It's still early days, but with "contractual agreements" in place and Spencer noting that Microsoft plans to continue to support Activision Blizzard games on a variety of platforms, PlayStation may not see its final days of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro after all. Stay tuned for more updates, and in the meantime, check out the best Xbox Game Pass PC games to play right now.