Sony could bring PS5 games to PC, but what comes next?

After the massive success of both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn being ported to PC, it seems like Sony isn't entirely done growing its catalog on the platform.

Within the company's 2020 Corporate Report, Sony claims it intends to "explore expanding our 1st-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability." This should be quite exciting news for PC fans, although it begs the question of which titles the company will port to PC next.

Will Sony make PC ports a new norm?

Within this same report, Sony describes how "competition from online PC games and players from other industries is expected to continue to intensify. The fundamental growth strategy will be to innovate and evolve the PlayStation Platform."

It seems Sony now considers PC to be an avenue for PlayStation, which could mean consistent game releases outside of the PS4 and PS5. It's also possible that these two quotes are a bit unrelated, but considering the success the company has seen from releasing Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, Sony probably understands the value in going multi-platform.

However, considering that Sony wants to sell its console first and foremost, we probably won't see first-party titles release on PC and PS5 on the same day. Sony is releasing the game on its console, letting it breathe for a few years, and then porting it over for additional sales.

This strategy is also meant to hype up PC gamers for the PS5's launch. Horizon Zero Dawn may have been a poor port, but it allows for those who never owned a PS4 to play the game and anticipate its sequel.

It's exciting to fantasize about what games Sony will launch on PC next. Personally, I'm still holding out for Bloodborne, as there were rumors circulating this past June regarding its release on the platform.