I didn’t like Sonic Frontiers, but at this price, I might just buy it — get $20 off in this shock Black Friday deal

Sonic Frontiers is certainly a divisive game, but money talks and with $20 off already (opens in new tab) (it’s only been out for two weeks), this is definitely one of the more surprising Black Friday deals.

Shout-out to the people who paid full price only a few days ago. My heart goes out to you, but for those of you who waited, now may be the right time to buy.

So, look past the rather dramatic headline of my Sonic Frontiers hands-on review and you can see what my gripes were — the free roaming sections felt a little slow and clumsy, the camera can be a pain at times and there are a fair few physics and visual glitches (which I assume will be ironed out in updates).

But around these problems were some glimpses of the Sonic formula that I really enjoyed. The sense of speed and fluidity of movement, all wrapped up in what is a unique reinvention of the formula that lots of people clearly love, warts and all.

At full price, I would have said Frontiers is not worth buying. It’s clearly Sega’s first experimental foray into a brave new world of Sonic, which needs a little more time in the oven. But with $20 off and the promise of plenty of free DLC, now is the best time to buy if you’re curious about what the future holds for the hedgehog.