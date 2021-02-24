Skip the AirPods Pro, Jabra Elite 85t get $50 price cut

The Jabra Elite 85t noise-cancelling earbuds are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around. And if you're quick, you can snatch them up for an unbeatable price.

Currently, Amazon had the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds on sale for $179.99. They normally retail for $230, so that's $50 in savings. At just $2 shy of their all-time low price, it's one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Now $50 of, the Jabra Elite 85t are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Jabra's Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance. You can use the Jabra Sound+ App's EQ tool to tweak bass, midrange or treble and create sound profiles.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds praising their bold sound and solid active noise cancellation. They gave the Jabra Elite 85t an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award approval stamp.

In real-world testing, the Jabra Elite 85t's sound quality was top-notch. The bass was balanced and blended nicely with crisp-sounding mids and highs. As for battery life on the Elite 85t, you get 5.5 hours with ANC on and 7.5 hours with ANC off. That's longer than the Apple AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) and slightly shorter than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (6 hours).

At $50 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are a solid choice if you want advanced noise-cancelling and superior sound.