Saving $500 on Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the best Cyber Monday Deal

This is a massive deal you should look at seriously. The Samsung GalaxyBook 2 Pro 360 is $500 off at Best Buy and it finds itself among our best 2-in-1 laptops. It was awarded our prestigious Editor's Choice award when we reviewed this potent 13-inch with an AMOLED touchscreen.

With only a few hours left to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals, this Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is one of the best deals going. For just $999.99, a $500 savings, you get the potent, lightweight Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in1 that features a 13.3-inch AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop, a stylus you can use during editing or signing of documents, a powerful Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: $1,499 $999.99 Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 13.3-inch AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop– Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. The 3.1-pound Galaxy Book2 lasted 11:59 during our battery tests. All-day battery life and potent specs make it one of our favorite laptops.

During our review, our reviewer remarked on the Galaxy Book 2's strong performance, bright and vivid AMOLED display, and stunning 11-hour and 59-minute battery life that keeps up with your busy schedule.

You have to be a pretty great laptop to earn 4.5 out of 5 stars, and the Galaxy Book2 Pro did just that, as it doubled its previous iterations' performance scores and impressed the mad scientists in our secret lab.

That all said, saving $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in1 is one of the best deals this Cyber Monday, and you can outsmart your friends, family, and annoying neighbors by picking one up at Best Buy right now for just $999.99.