Save up to $300 on the flexible Surface Pro 9 at the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale is now live with epic deals on Surface devices. If you're in the market for a tablet, now's the time to save up to $300 on the latest Surface Pro 9 (opens in new tab).

Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,299 (opens in new tab). That's $300 off its normal price of $1,599 and the second lowest price we've seen it drop to this year. As far as Surface Pro deals go, this is one of the best of the season so far.

As an alternative, you can pick up the entry model Surface Pro 9 for $899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Save up to $300 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The configuration we recommend has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files. Save even more when you pair it with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $107 (opens in new tab) ($72 off).

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for good reason. It's super-portable and easily converts into a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (opens in new tab) (sold separately). The Surface Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you're on a smaller budget, Microsoft also offers the Surface Pro 9 with 8GB of RAM for $899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

We didn't get our hands on the Surface Pro 9 for testing, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display, strong performance impressive and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're in the market for a travel-friendly flexible device, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy.