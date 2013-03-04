Samsung’s Galaxy S4 Could Feature Eye-Tracking Technology

We can already unlock our smartphones using facial recognition, and now a fresh rumor suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy S4 will come with another eye-catching feature: the ability to scroll by simply looking at a page.

The Galaxy S4 will reportedly incorporate technology that tracks its users' eyes to determine where to scroll, a Samsung employee said, according to the New York Times. This means that when Galaxy S4 owners use their device to read or browse the Web, the software will automatically scroll down when their eyes reach the bottom of the page.

The source did not specify the type of technology Samsung would use to track eye movement, nor did he confirm that the feature will be showcased on March 14 at the S4 New York City presser. He did say, however, that the handset’s software additions will be more important than its hardware. Kevin Packingham, Samsung’s chief product officer, declined comment to the New York Times but disagreed that the S4’s hardware outweighs its software.

While the rumor’s validity remains unclear, Monday’s report does follow a related patent filing from Samsung in January. The Korea-based manufacturer filed a trademark for the name “Eye Scroll” in Europe before filing a similar patent in the United States called “Samsung Eye Scroll” in February. The trademark’s official description illustrates the service as the following:

“Computer application software having a feature of sensing eye movements and scrolling displays of mobile devices, namely, mobile phones, smartphones and tablet computers according to the eye movements; digital cameras; mobile telephones; smartphones tablet computers.”

This report comes on the heels of a brand new promotional ad from Samsung teasing the Galaxy S4’s anticipated arrival. Eye-tracking technology now sits atop the list of Galaxy S4 rumors that have circulated in recent months, along with its unconfirmed powerhouse octa-processor and its alleged 13-megapixel camera, among other features.