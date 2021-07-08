Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds return to $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among our favorite wireless earbuds. And right now, you can pick up these solid AirPods Pro alternatives for less.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $149 from Amazon. These buds usually retail for $199, so that's a $50 discount and one of today's best headphone deals.

Galaxy Buds Pro deal

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), IPX7 water-resistance, and studio sound quality.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we praised their compact, comfortable design, audio quality, and strong ANC. We also loved their pain-free paring and gave the Galaxy Buds Pro a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead which is on par with today's other buds. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our surroundings including ongoing traffic.

As for design, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a hybrid of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. Weighing 0.2 ounces and measuring 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds Pro are on a par with the AirPods Pro earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches) and Galaxy Buds Live (0.2 ounces,1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches). They're lighter and smaller the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (0.3 ounces, 1.5 x 1 x 1.1 inches).

As for sound, the Galaxy Buds Pro packs an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Over the Galaxy Buds Live, they have a noticeably more defined sound profile. Listening to Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's “On It”, alongside the harmonizing vocals, we could clearly hear the bass and background instruments.

More than for just listening to music, the Galaxy Buds Pro are great for watching movies, taking calls, and working out. If comfort, sound, and versatility are priority to you, the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are a solid choice.