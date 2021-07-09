Samsung's awesome Galaxy Buds Plus are now just $99

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around. And for a limited time, you can score a solid discount on these excellent true wireless earbuds.

Best Buy currently has the Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $99. Usually, you'd expect to pay $150 for these earbuds, so you're saving $50. It's one of the best discounts we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus — Amazon offers the same price.

This is one of the best headphone deals of the season.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $50 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. I own the limited edition BTS version myself and they are phenomenal. They feature 2-way speakers that provide rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear call quality. They also support PowerShare backward charging compatibility with select Galaxy phones.

In our Galaxy Buds Plus review, we praise their best-in-class battery life and dynamic sound. We were also impressed by their useful dedicated app and seamless Spotify integration. We gave the Galaxy Buds Plus an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

After a full week of real-world testing (approx. 1.5 hours daily), the Galaxy Buds Plus had enough juice for an extra day of listening. This is on par with Samsung's promise of up to 11 hours of playtime on a full charge.

As for design, the Galaxy Buds Plus are sleek, minimalist and weigh 0.2 ounces apiece. Tap responsive touch control panels on each earbud make it easy to manage audio playback and calls. You can also download the free Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android or Samsung Buds Plus+ app for iOS to customize your experience. These dedicated apps let you assign volume controls to each earbud, toggle Ambient Sound mode, and select your digital assistant.

Now $50 off, the Galaxy Buds Plus are a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune for wireless earbuds.