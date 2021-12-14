Samsung takes up to $150 off Galaxy Z phones — includes free Galaxy Buds 2 and leather case

For the holidays, Samsung is slashing up to $150 off its Galaxy Z foldable phones. And to make this deal even more tempting, Samsung bundles it with free gifts.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $949 at Samsung with no trade-in. Previously $1,049, this phone is now $100 below list price. As a bonus, it includes free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and a premium leather phone case.

This is one of the best phone deals we've seen this year.

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G phone. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For a limited time, Samsung is bundling this deal with free Galaxy Buds 2 and a leather phone case.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2 inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass and rated IPX8 water resistant.