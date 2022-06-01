Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows off list of potential specs

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak has showcased a list of specs the upcoming foldable may feature, but it doesn't appear to be a major departure from its current model. Still, if it's to be believed, expect several upgrades.



As posted by known leaker Yogesh Brar, we may have an idea about what's under the hood for Samsung's next-gen clamshell foldable. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G will be equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080) 120Hz Super AMOLED display, the same one used on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but a bigger 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer panel compared to the previous model's 1.9-inch panel.



We're also expecting to see a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which will be a decent jump from the Snapdragon 888 chip. Plus, expect 8GB of RAM, a choice of either 128GB or 256GB for storage, and Android 12 out of the box. Interestingly, we may also see a boost in battery life thanks to the 3,700mAh battery — a welcome change compared to the last model's 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G- Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz- Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Inner Cam: 10MP- Android 12, OneUI 4- 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wirelessJune 1, 2022 See more

As for cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a 12MP main shooter and 12MP ultra-wide on the rear, along with a 10MP front-facing camera. That's exactly the same as the Flip 3's, which means we're getting an identical camera experience. In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we noted these lenses are excellent, so it isn't such a shame cameras aren't getting an upgrade.



Like all leaks, it's a good idea to take this in with a side of salt. Nothing has officially been announced, which means these specs may not be apparent when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes around. Still, these specs don't seem far off what's expected.



That's not the only rumored Samsung foldable that's abuzz, as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is another highly anticipated foldable. Will it receive a much-needed price reduction? Only time will tell. In the meantime, check out our thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.