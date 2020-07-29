Samsung Galaxy Chromebook drops to $799, its lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is lighter and thinner than most portable laptops. And for the first time, this lightweight laptop is on sale for its best price yet.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook for $799 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its $999 list price and $48 less than Amazon's price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this notebook and one of the best Chromebook deals of the summer.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $700 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the industry's premium Chromebook machines. It packs a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a 2-in-1 laptop with flexible hinges that converts into a tablet or tent mode.

It features a 13.3-inch, 4K AMOLED display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Powered by Google ChromeOS, the Galaxy Chromebook comes with 15GB of Cloud storage and unlimited Google Photos storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we praised its breathtaking 4K OLED display, razor-thin chassis and fast performance. It's gorgeous, aluminum design and bold metallic red finish perfectly complement its stunning AMOLED display.

Incorporated into the laptop's design are a fingerprint sensor on the deck and a strategically placed S Pen slot on its edge.

In real-world testing, we discovered that the Galaxy Chromebook is the fastest Chromebook in town. It juggled 20 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, without a hitch.

In our lab, the laptop scored 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which beats the Google Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y chip (1,356).

At 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches and 2.3 pounds, the Galaxy Chromebook is thinner than the Google PixelBook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds), the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, you get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.