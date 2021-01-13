Goodbye, AirPods Pro! Galaxy Buds Plus drop to just $104.99 in cheap earbuds deal

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are arguably one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds to buy right now, as they pack a super long battery life with great sound quality. But now there’s another feature to brag about — an insanely low price.

Right now, over at Amazon, you can get 30% off the list price of Galaxy Buds Plus in red (personally, my favourite colour), which drops the price to just $104.99. That is nearly $150 less than Apple’s counterpart.

Galaxy Buds Plus (Red): was $149.99 now $104.99 @ Amazon

Want the same seamless experience those iOS users are having between their AirPods and iPhone over on Android? Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are a top choice. Best in class battery life (11 hours on a single charge and 22 including the case) and dynamic audio performance keep you immersed. They even 1-Up Apple’s option with seamless Spotify integration.View Deal

Want more proof of how good these are? Check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review , because nothing beats hands-on experience, and trust us, they’re worth the money — especially at this new low price.

The two-way dynamic system with boosted drivers in each bud creates a deep and diverse soundstage, grabbing you by the scruff of the neck and involving you in the music, from deep bass tones to the crisp highs.

A companion app makes connectivity to any Android device a cinch (there is an iOS version of the app available also), and you can closely monitor the battery life, too. Not that you would need to, what with the best battery longevity we’ve ever seen from anything in this category. You'll get up to 11 hours of listening time, boosted to 22 hours with the wireless charging case.

All of this capability, along with built-in mics and touch controls are crammed into a sleek, minimalist design that is comfortable to wear for long stints, which is now at an unbeatable price. So, if you’re looking for some musical encouragement or podcast-based inspiration to get out of the house and go for some long walks, this is a great option!