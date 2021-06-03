Samsung Galaxy Book Go unveiled — a Windows 10 laptop with Snapdragon power

Samsung announced new additions to its line of Galaxy Book laptops, unveiling the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G with prices starting at an affordable $349.



Both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip offering a speedy Windows 10 experience, and much like the recently revealed Galaxy Tab S7 FE, other Samsung devices will work seamlessly with the laptops thanks to the "Galaxy ecosystem." This includes the Galaxy S21 smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung's standard Galaxy Book Go with Wi-Fi will be available in the U.S. from June 10, with pricing starting at $349. As for the Galaxy Book Go 5G, those interested will have to wait a little longer. Samsung states it will be in the U.S. later this summer.

(Image credit: Samsung )

Both laptops are largely the same, with the only difference being their CPUs. The Galaxy Book Go is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, while the 5G variant uses a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G for better connectivity.



As for everything else under the hood, expect a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB eUFS (Universal Flash Storage), and a 42.3Wh battery with a 25W USB Type-C adapter.



The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) display panel, with slim bezels to maximize screen real estate. 14-inch laptops have seen a resurgence in popularity this year, and Samsung's new Galaxy Book Go laptops are jumping on the bandwagon.

(Image credit: Samsung )

Samsung's latest Galaxy Book additions are lightweight 1.38kg (3 pounds), with dimensions of 323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm (12.7 x 8.8 x 0.58-inches). Design-wise, expect the company's signature logo on the lid, with only a silver model available.



In terms of ports, the Galaxy Book Go has the essentials, including two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone and mic jack, a Micro SD card reader, and a slot for a Nano-SIM.



As for some additional perks, the Galaxy Book Smart Switch feature lets users transfer files, photos, app lists, and even settings from an existing PC to the Galaxy Book Go series device. Along with this, users can connect a smartphone to answer texts, make calls, and mirror Android apps on the laptop.



As part of the Galaxy ecosystem, users can also use a Galaxy Tab S7 for dual-screen productivity with the second screen feature.



With Samsung partnering with AMD to develop a next-gen Exynos mobile chip, and with rumors of the company developing a new chip for laptops, many are still anticipating Samsung's next high-performing laptop. the Galaxy Book Pro series may not be it, but with a $349 price tag, it could take a spot on our list of best laptops under $500