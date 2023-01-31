Rode releases NTH-100M headphones: They’re damn good

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Rode's launches the NTH-100M headset for gamers, streamers, and podcasters

Rode releases NTH 100M headphones: They’re damn good
(Image credit: Future)
NTH-100M specs

Price: $189 or $59 for just the mic

Mic: Omini Directional polar pattern

Frequency range: 20Hz - 20KHz

Signal to noise ratio: 67dB
connection: 3.5mm bayonet jack

weight: 5 grams

Headphones: 40mm drivers

Frequency response: 5Hz-35Khz

Sensitivity: 110dB

weight: 12.3 ounces

Tonight Rode is releasing a headset edition of its Editors Choice winning NTH-100 headphones, the NTH-100M. The M stands for the microphone, and this detachable omnidirectional mic removes the user's worries over bumping into a desk-based mic and produces broadcast-grade audio. 

You will recognize the design from the original NTH-100 we reviewed. The addition of the microphone is rather seamless, and it works well in our initial testing. 

Let's have a quick peek at Rodes NTH-100M headset to suss out the rest of the details.

Rode NTH-100M better together

Rode releases NTH 100M headphones: They’re damn good

(Image credit: Future)

When we reviewed the Rode NTH-100 headphones, we fell for their ergonomics and cutting-edge design. The audio produced by the NTH-100 was equally impressive as they consistently delivered a crisp, rich, full sonic experience.

What could make the NTH-100s better? How about adding a quality mic, so I don't need to have a USB or XLR mic eating up space on my desk? That's just what Rode did. The NTH mic pops into the available 3.5mm jack on the bottom side of either earcup and viola; you now have a headset. 

In my initial testing, I found the NTH-Mic, with its omnidirectional polar pattern, produces broadcast-quality audio. It picks up the natural timbre of my voice nicely and even handles my awful attempts at singing in falsetto. 

Ergonomically, adding the mic doesn't take away from the NTH-100 headphones and creates some versatility. I will have a full review of the NTH-100M headset in the near future if this mic 'd-up pair of headphones sound like they might be a fit for you. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 