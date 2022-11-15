Rode's NT USB+ mic promises studio-quality performance with the convenience of USB

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Rode launches studio-grade USB mic for streamers, podcasters and musicians

(Image credit: Future)

Today Rode launched the NT-USB+ microphone, a professional-grade USB microphone with next-generation features for recording studio-quality audio directly to a computer or mobile device. Built with a studio-grade condenser capsule and ultra-low-noise, Rode's high-gain Revolution Preamp delivers pristine audio ideal for a wide range of recording applications, including vocals and instruments, podcasting, streaming, and more. 

When we reviewed the Rode NT USB Mini Mic last fall it earned our prestigious Editors' Choice award and a spot on our best USB mics list, so the new larger model is building on a strong foundation. 

Rode NT USB + specs

Price: $169

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 20Hz – 20kHz

Bit Depth: 24-bit

Sample Rate: 48 kHz

Computer Connectivity: USB-C

Analog Outputs: 3.5mm headphone jack

Weight: 1.2 pounds

Dimensions: 7.2 x 2.4 x 1.9-inches

Rode's free Rode Connect software gives you access to the Powerful APHEX audio processing for taking any recording to the next level. It also features a headphone output for monitoring with zero latency and comes with a pop filter and desktop stand.

(Image credit: Future)

The other great aspect of the Rode mic ecosystem is all the other free compatible Software: such as  RØDE Central, RØDE Connect,  RØDE Reporter, and the recently released RØDE X UNIFY. 

We will have a review of Rode's latest NT USB+ in the next few weeks, but if you can't wait the Rode NT USB + mic is available starting today for $169 at Rode.  

